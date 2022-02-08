BREAKING: Coutts border blocked again after Premier Kenney's announcement

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News' Kian Simone is reporting that the Coutts, Alberta border crossing is blockaded yet again following Premier Jason Kenney's announcement of a three-step reopening plan tonight.

BREAKING: Border is once again blocked after Kenney's statement today.



The truckers wanted ALL mandates not just some.



Speaking at a press conference Tuesday evening, Premier Kenney outlined how the province would follow a three-step plan to remove public health restrictions, beginning with the Restriction Exemption Program at midnight.

Despite the removal of the province's vaccine passport policy, the truckers gathered at the Coutts, Alberta to Sweetgrass, Montana border crossing are demanding all restrictions be removed. With the premier announcing a staged approach, the truckers again formed a blockade.

Grant Hunter, the UCP MLA representing the area, spoke to Rebel News and offered his thanks to the group “for inspiring people to fight for their freedoms, their liberties.”

Rebel News has hired a lawyer, Chad Williamson of Williamson Law, to represent the truckers to help ensure the safety of the demonstration at the Coutts border crossing.