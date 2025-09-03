Crime spiralling out of control in Canada

Sean Fraser, the Liberal MP who served as immigration minister and housing minister as both portfolios spiralled out of control, was promoted by Prime Minister Mark Carney to the role of Attorney General.

Now, he's overseeing the justice portfolio as crime spirals out of control in Canada. Taking a shot at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who criticized police for charging a man who defended his home from an intruder, Fraser said Canada “isn't the Wild West.”

Days later, following more high-profile crimes, including a home invasion that saw a father killed while defending his children, the backlash to Fraser's comments has been swift.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle criticized the Attorney General's tone-deaf remarks.

“It is exactly stories like this that position me harder on the side of separatism,” said Lise. “Something has gone terribly, terribly wrong in the federal government of Canada,” when victims are being held accountable for defending themselves — or worse, being killed while defending their families.

In cases where police are making arrests, judges or justices of the peace are letting “recidivists out on the street with no cash bail and just a promise to be good.”