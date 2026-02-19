Criminalizing religious speech? Canadians say NO!

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   February 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Currently, Parliament is debating Bill C-9, while a growing coalition of activists is warning that the legislation could dramatically reshape the boundaries of free expression in Canada.

The bill is being presented by supporters as a necessary tool to combat hate and protect vulnerable communities. But it goes much further — especially with a proposed amendment that would remove the long-standing religious-speech exemption in Section 319 of the Criminal Code.

Among the most vocal opponents is David Cooke of Campaign Life Coalition, who appeared on Parliament Hill alongside representatives from 4 My Canada, CitizenGO, and Campagne Québec-Vie. Cooke says the stakes are nothing less than “our fundamental freedom of expression.”

“It is in response to this threat to our fundamental freedom of expression that we, at Campaign Life Coalition, are presenting this petition,” he said, noting that more than 11,000 Canadians have signed. “We are very concerned about freedom of speech.”

Cooke argues that pro-life advocates are already being marginalized.

“We have already been silenced on this issue in terms of being cast as being against women’s rights,” he said. He cited a past press conference on Parliament Hill where organizers were “denied our ability to put up pro-life signage… because it showed abortion victim photography,” which parliamentary police allegedly deemed hate speech.

The government and Bloc Québécois have justified tightening the law by pointing to incendiary rhetoric at pro-Hamas demonstrations. But Cooke counters that “any incitement to physical violence is already illegal.” In his view, “we don’t need another piece of legislation to tighten the noose on our freedom of speech.”

He warns that Bill C-9 would have “the exact opposite effect” of what its proponents claim, potentially making it harder to criticize “radical Islam” while exposing Christians to greater legal risk. “By removing this… it is specifically targeting Christians,” he said.

Cooke’s conclusion is stark: “It is a dangerous bill. It is unwise. It’s going to be a tightening of the noose of our free speech rights in Canada.”

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-19 19:16:22 -0500
    Observant folks will realize it’s just Judaism and Christianity that is in the cross hairs. Islam’s Quran has unqualified suras which command the killing of infidels. Any violence commanded in the Old Testament were directed to those people at that specific time.