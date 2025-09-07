Critics say 'woke' Liberal approach to crime led to alleged child assault

Critics lambaste the Carney government's "show about nothing" on crime, arguing their policies worsen the issue and create a "horror show" in communities, citing cases of child assault, and a father's death defending his children.

Panellists highlight the "catch and release" justice system, which even liberal mayors condemn, saying their streets are overrun by criminals. They also criticize Carney's minister for attacking self-defense.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies emphasizes that after 10 years of liberal laws, Canada is like the "Wild West," with citizens fearful and drug deaths at a record high.

Poilievre reacts to the recent tragedy of a toddler being sexually assaulted by a gender-fluid predator under soft-on-crime Liberal bail policies.



"These are the stories that Mark Carney's Liberals have made more common through their catch-and-release criminal justice system." pic.twitter.com/4S2Uc38Hc1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2025

Panellists criticized Canada's handling of alleged child rapist Daniel Senecal, who identifies as female and is treated accordingly in custody, including strip searches by female officers. They labeled this a "farce," arguing that Canada is no longer a "serious country" if it accepts such claims without question, especially given past prison rapes by men claiming to be women.

Sue Ann Levy critiques "gender identification nonsense," citing statistics that over 80% of "transgender women" are imprisoned for sex assault, likening it to "the fox in the chicken coop." She attributes this to a decade of "woke policies" under Trudeau and Carney, "woke judges," and DEI, leading to an "oppression Olympics."

She suggests many men claiming to be women have a fetish.

Another panellist argued that while peaceful coexistence with trans people is acceptable, issues arise when "transgender women" enter female-only spaces (changing rooms, bathrooms, sports, shelters, prisons), negatively impacting biological women. He doubted Carney's policies would resolve this "trans sanity," given Carney's daughter identifies as male.

They denounced the imposition of gender identity on Canadians as "despicable" and an example of "wokeism" overriding common sense.