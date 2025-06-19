CUPE Ontario sponsoring pro-Iran rally in Toronto on Sunday

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to CUPE Ontario — the political wing of the Canadian Union of Public Employees — sponsoring a pro-Iran protest in downtown Toronto.

The demonstration comes as the Israel-Iran conflict continues, and is set to take place outside the U.S. consulate on University Avenue in Toronto on Sunday. The poster advertising the event, which lists CUPE Ontario as a sponsor and has 'Hands off Iran' in all capital letters, was posted on social media by the far-left, radical Palestinian Youth Movement.

A message accompanying the poster on social media reads in part: "In the past week, the Israeli occupation launched air strikes in Iran. We see this attack for what it is: a brazen attempt to escalate violence and undermine sovereignty in the region."

In a statement to the National Post, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs general counsel Richard Marceau condemned CUPE Ontario's decision to sponsor a demonstration that sides with the torturous Iranian regime.

“By supporting this protest, CUPE Ontario is siding with a regime — run by unelected mullahs — that tortures and kills dissidents, oppresses women and LGBTQ+ Iranians, persecutes minorities, and sponsors terrorism across the globe,” he wrote.

CUPE Ontario, however, claims its support for the protest is simply a call for peace. “We are supporting the June 22 rally in Toronto to demand an end to war between Iran and Israel. This support is entirely consistent with CUPE Ontario’s long-standing role as an advocate for peace,” the group wrote in a statement.

The demonstration is slated to begin at 4pm ET at 360 University Ave. outside the U.S. consulate.