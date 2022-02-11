DAILY | Ontario declares state of emergency in response to Freedom Convoy protests
Show Notes
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in response to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and support protest on the Ambassador Bridge
- Rebel News released an audio recording of the premier last night saying that an announcement was coming about an end to vaccine passports
- Premier Ford also announced how the province was now targeting the GiveSendGo fundraiser for the truckers
- The U.S. offered Canada help to clear the Ambassador Bridge
- Three Liberal MPs have broken ranks with Trudeau recently
- Conservative MPs are telling protesters to go home
- On another note, the Associated Press cleared things up for all of us with a fact check: Justin Trudeau is not the son of Fidel Castro
- Kids in Las Vegas were awfully excited when mask mandates lifted
By Rebel News
