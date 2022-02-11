Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Ontario declares state of emergency in response to Freedom Convoy protests

  • By Rebel News
  • February 11, 2022
DAILY | Ontario declares state of emergency in response to Freedom Convoy protests
Andrew Chapados and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).

Show Notes

  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in response to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and support protest on the Ambassador Bridge
  • Rebel News released an audio recording of the premier last night saying that an announcement was coming about an end to vaccine passports
  • Premier Ford also announced how the province was now targeting the GiveSendGo fundraiser for the truckers
  • The U.S. offered Canada help to clear the Ambassador Bridge
  • Three Liberal MPs have broken ranks with Trudeau recently
  • Conservative MPs are telling protesters to go home
  • On another note, the Associated Press cleared things up for all of us with a fact check: Justin Trudeau is not the son of Fidel Castro
  • Kids in Las Vegas were awfully excited when mask mandates lifted
Livestream
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

