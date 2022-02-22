DAILY | We need to talk about what happened in Ottawa this weekend

  • By Rebel News
  • February 22, 2022
DAILY | We need to talk about what happened in Ottawa this weekend
Remove Ads

Katherine Krozonouski and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!

You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!

Katherine and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!

Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Rebel News is on SuperU

Show Notes

  • Hope everyone had a good Family Day holiday, independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber put out a message of unity
  • A veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces is marching from Vancouver to Ottawa to protest the government's COVID response
  • Drea Humphrey caught up with the former soldier in B.C.
  • Police in Ottawa finally shut down the Freedom Convoy
  • Included in the process of ending the protest was a fair amount of police violence — including against Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie
  • The House of Commons voted along party lines in support of Prime Minister Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act
  • Senate has now picked up the debate
  • Images have been posted in Ottawa telling locals to “know thy neighbour” revealing those who supported the convoy
  • Convoy organizer Tamara Lich had her bail denied, effectively making her a political prisoner
Livestream
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.