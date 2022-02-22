DAILY | We need to talk about what happened in Ottawa this weekend
Show Notes
- Hope everyone had a good Family Day holiday, independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber put out a message of unity
- A veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces is marching from Vancouver to Ottawa to protest the government's COVID response
- Drea Humphrey caught up with the former soldier in B.C.
- Police in Ottawa finally shut down the Freedom Convoy
- Included in the process of ending the protest was a fair amount of police violence — including against Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie
- The House of Commons voted along party lines in support of Prime Minister Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act
- Senate has now picked up the debate
- Images have been posted in Ottawa telling locals to “know thy neighbour” revealing those who supported the convoy
- Convoy organizer Tamara Lich had her bail denied, effectively making her a political prisoner
