DAILY Roundup | Ezra's back from the WEF, Trudeau hiding in Hamilton, Drag queen protest time

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies, Ezra Levant and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Show Notes

David Menzies is joined by two cohosts today, as Rebel Commander Ezra Levant is back from Davos and joins the first half of the show to recap what it was like covering the World Economic Forum's annual gathering of globalists.

Then, in the second half of the show, B.C. reporter Drea Humphrey will join 'The Menzoid' for a look at her three-part feature report, Dragged: Love is Louder, and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's condemnation of people protesting drag queen story time events. And of course, we'll also touch on Prime Minister Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet taking a three-day retreat in Hamilton, Ont. before Parliament resumes.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David, Ezra and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute