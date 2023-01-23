DAILY Roundup | Ezra's back from the WEF, Trudeau hiding in Hamilton, Drag queen protest time
David Menzies, Ezra Levant and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
David Menzies is joined by two cohosts today, as Rebel Commander Ezra Levant is back from Davos and joins the first half of the show to recap what it was like covering the World Economic Forum's annual gathering of globalists.
Then, in the second half of the show, B.C. reporter Drea Humphrey will join 'The Menzoid' for a look at her three-part feature report, Dragged: Love is Louder, and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's condemnation of people protesting drag queen story time events. And of course, we'll also touch on Prime Minister Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet taking a three-day retreat in Hamilton, Ont. before Parliament resumes.
Send us chats to read on air!
David, Ezra and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
LIVESTREAM
