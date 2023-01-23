Michelle Rempel Garner condemns 'hate' from group protesting an all-ages drag show

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner alleged over social media that a group protesting an all-ages drag show in Calgary promoted hate.

On Sunday, a group gathered at the Rec Room venue to protest against an all-ages drag show. But counter-protesters outnumbered the group, showing up to support the drag performers.

"A wise queen once said, 'If you can't love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?'" tweeted Rempel Garner. "Words to live by."

People rallying against the drag show shouted accusations of grooming and pedophilia while counter-protesters held up signs with messages such as "Love is love" and "No hate zone."

Anna Murphy, an advocate for sexual minorities in Calgary and drag supporter, says she sees the importance of counter-protesting, so businesses know the importance of hosting events such as drag brunches.

"In some ways, we are regressing, especially regarding transgender, two-spirit, non-binary, and gender-diverse folks. They are kind of the new target of these alt-right hate groups," said Murphy.

Rempel Garner pledged to always "stand in support of the LGBTQ+ community."

In a tweet dated June 8, 2021, the Calgary Nose Hill MP claimed she had privilege as a "cis/straight/white [woman]." But she followed that with, "I am also a woman who works in a system dominated by white maleness."

Yes. I humble myself and ask forgiveness, and seek to make things right.



I have privilege; I am cis/straight/white. But I am also a woman who works in a system dominated by white maleness.



But no excuses. I will do what I can. That is all I can do, but it is much. — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) June 9, 2021

"I will do what I can. That is all I can do, but it is much."

Her public support for inclusion comes amid her denouncing the Trudeau Liberals at the House of Commons last fall for embracing wokeism.

Rempel Garner implored the Trudeau government to cut out the "woke s—t" during a House debate over Bill C-30, a $4.5 billion inflation relief package to ease Canada's cost-of-living crisis.

Rempel Garner took aim at the Liberal back bench and urged them to be more critical of recent government tax hikes.

"They are making it hard for women in my community to put loaves of bread in their [grocery] carts," she said. "And I've had enough, and people in this place have had enough."

"I challenge every Liberal backbencher tomorrow morning at their caucus meeting to stand up and say … 'enough with the woke s–t.'"

Rempel Garner paraphrased the comments of an unnamed Liberal MP who anonymously accused their government of being too "woke."

Last month, following the election of Pierre Poilievre as Conservative leader, an unnamed Liberal MP told CBC that it was a sign the party needed to pivot to the centre.

"We need a government that is down to earth and less woke," they said.

Rempel Garner covered her mouth in awe and withdrew the comment, calling it "unparliamentary." Among the one hundred or so rude terms explicitly banned in the House of Commons, several permutations of "s—t" are included.

"Enough with the woke stuff," she quickly added.