DANGER: They’ve secretly moved Tommy Robinson to a new prison

Things were going well enough. Tommy Robinson, the British journalist and free speech activist, was in prison at HMP Belmarsh, which is a terrible place, but at least he had the prospect of being kept away from the jihadi prison gangs that dominate British prisons. He even had his first visitor this morning and was in high spirits.

But as soon as that visitor left, the prison governor sent Tommy out of HMP Belmarsh, and into another notorious prison, HMP Woodhill. Tommy has been in Woodhill before. Last time, he was attacked there by a jihadist gang member, who smashed out Tommy’s teeth. He’s lucky to be alive.

That’s where the British government has sent him. No notice. No explanation. No appeal.

As soon as I heard all this, I contacted Tommy’s specialist prison lawyer. She says she was given no notice. In fact, the prison deceived her, booking an appointment for her with Tommy next week at Belmarsh. They tricked her — and made their deceptive move on a Friday night U.K. time, when the courts are closed and there’s likely nothing to be done until Monday.

Woodhill does not have a safe zone like Belmarsh does. So the first thing Nicola Marfleet, the Woodhill prison governor did — another diversity hire, whose expertise before becoming a prison governor was getting a photography degree — was to put Tommy “down the block”, the nickname for the tiny punishment cells that prisoners are sent to when they’re violent.

Of course, Tommy didn’t do anything to warrant that. It’s the prison’s own failure, Nicola Marfleet’s own inability to uphold the rule of law and basic order.

Make no mistake about it: she doesn’t run the prison, the jihadist gangs do, and they’ve got her wrapped around their finger.

In fact, even “down the block”, Tommy isn’t safe — other prisoners still have access to him, in the guise of janitors and the like.

I have been in touch with both law firms helping Tommy — his long-standing lawyers at Carson Kaye, and his new, prison law firm, Reece Thomas Watson. They are engaged and activated, but they pointed out that the prison’s sneak attack decision to do this on a Friday night makes it impossible to respond quickly.

What a disgrace the U.K. government is. Make no mistake: they want to kill Tommy in prison. It’s our job to make sure that doesn’t happen. Remember, Tommy was not convicted of a crime. He is what’s called a “civil prisoner”.

He shouldn’t even be in these maximum-security prisons in the first place. That’s a choice by the British government who mean to humiliate him, punish him, and perhaps even kill him.

I promise to stay in touch with the lawyers and keep them pressing forward. And I’ll report news to you as I get it. If you can help me crowdfund their legal fees, please do.

