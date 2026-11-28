Premier Danielle Smith told her party in a keynote address Saturday morning at the United Conservative Party’s AGM in Calgary that the only thing that can hand the NDP an election win next year is a divided conservative movement, and that anyone speaking for the UCP must respect Albertans’ vote to stay in Canada.

Smith, who said about 8,500 members registered for the convention, opened by thanking B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe for joining the convention the night before and by noting that, for the first time, Western Canada has conservative governments from the prairies to the Pacific.

She then turned to the NDP, saying the party and its leader, Naheed Nenshi, would undo the province’s progress if elected.

“There’s really only one material risk that could deliver an election win to the NDP next year, just one," she said. "And that is if our party and our movement becomes divided.”

Smith said the party will always be a big tent where members can say and believe what they wish, and that no one will face an "ideological purity test" over how they voted in the recent referendum.

"That has never been and will never be our party,” Smith affirmed.

But she said the party cannot spend the next year in internal division over separation, which she said is what the NDP wants as it tries to split rural and urban voters.

“They would absolutely relish watching our conservative movement and party fracture apart over the issue of separation when a vast majority of Albertans have clearly expressed their desire to remain in Canada.”

She drew a line between ordinary members and those who represent the party.

“If an individual wishes to speak for our party, whether as a candidate or as a director on our provincial party board or as a local president of a UCP riding association, then that spokesperson must be committed to upholding and respecting the democratic mandate that was just given by the people of Alberta.”

Smith said the party and government support “a strong Alberta within a united Canada” and that the UCP must have “one singular focus” over the next 11 months of beating the NDP in every riding.

"Together we are winning, and we will keep on winning so long as this movement and our party remain united by the values that matter the most," she concluded. "If we stay united in these values, my friends, Alberta will remain forever strong and free."