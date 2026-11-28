If silver prices are falling, why have roughly 200 million ounces walked out of the Comex vaults since January?

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia lay out the evidence on whether the pullback in gold and silver is a crash or a sale.

They also explain why the Bank of Canada is changing the way it measures inflation, and what else dropped out of its policy along the way.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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