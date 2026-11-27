Another land acknowledgment mandate has fallen.

A three-judge panel of Ontario's Divisional Court has ruled that the Waterloo Region District School Board had no authority to make a school council open its meetings with a land acknowledgment, or to ban the council from debating it.

"We find that the Education Act does not give the Board this power," the court wrote.

The case was brought by Dr. Geoffrey Horsman, a biochemistry professor and father of three who sits on the school council at Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School (KCI).

Horsman asked for the practice to be debated at a council meeting. The board said no. In a November 2025 email, Vinay Tiwari, the board's system administrator of equity and inclusive education, told him, "the Waterloo Region District School Board requires that territorial acknowledgements continue to be included as part of School Council meetings."

In court, the board argued the decision wasn't really its own. It said people at the school made the call, and Tiwari's emails only expressed the board's support for it. The judges didn't buy it. They pointed out that a school principal is a non-voting member of a school council.

"We are also unable to accept the Respondent's argument that in his emails Mr. Tiwari was simply expressing support," the panel wrote.

In its decision released Nov. 25, the court declared that the board's decisions imposed on the council "were made without jurisdiction" and "are of no force." It sent the matter back to the KCI council to decide for itself whether to keep reciting land acknowledgments, and whether debate on the issue will be allowed.

It's the second time in just over a year that this court has told an Ontario school board to keep its hands off a school council. The panel said it was bound by last October's ruling that the Toronto District School Board had no authority to disband the parent council at Rawlinson Community School and call a new election.

The court did not rule on Horsman's Charter arguments, that the mandate violated his freedom of conscience and the debate ban his freedom of expression, and it made no comment on their merit. By agreement of both sides, no costs were awarded.

"Parents are ultimately responsible for their children's education, and the Education Act recognizes that parents must hold public schools accountable, not the other way around," Horsman said in a statement released by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, whose lawyers took on his case.

"Now the KCI Council can decide for itself if it should open meetings with land acknowledgements," said Justice Centre lawyer Hatim Kheir.

The ruling came down the same day Rebel News reported that a recent Leger poll of 503 Indigenous Canadians found that 41 per cent believe land acknowledgments have become overused and have lost their meaning. Another 47 per cent said they still carry important meaning.