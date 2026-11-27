On Thursday, November 26, Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy was at Montreal City Hall to cover the "Kraft Dinner" protest.

The protest followed the city's budget, which came with a 10% tax increase. Critics across Quebec called it irresponsible at a hard time for residents, and analysts concluded it risks pushing up rents and hurting the poorest.

The increase also sits badly with Mayor Soraya Martinez's pledge to tackle homelessness, which it could make worse. During her campaign, she had promised not to raise taxes this way.

In an interview with the left-wing outlet Urbania, Martinez compared the administration's tough choices to citizens who have to eat Kraft Dinner because they can't afford filet mignon.

En réponse à la hausse des taxes de 10 %, Soraya Martinez Ferrada nous propose de manger plus souvent du Kraft Dinner au lieu du filet mignon.



Pour bien des gens, le filet mignon a disparu du panier d’épicerie depuis longtemps. Ils se serrent déjà la ceinture pour arriver à la… pic.twitter.com/CGTif0WSXr — Alexandre Gauthier (@alexgauthier92) November 25, 2026

The comment went over badly with the public, especially on social media, where dozens of memes mocked it as out of touch.

Philippe Couillard learned how long a line like that can follow a politician. In 2018, the then-premier said a family could be fed on $75 a week, and it stuck to him for the rest of his career.

At City Hall, several far-left activists were on hand, and some had confrontations with Guillaume. He says Montreal police showed great leniency toward one individual who was aggressive toward Rebel News.