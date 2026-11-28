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Former Mount Royal University professor Frances Widdowson told the crowd at Rebel News LIVE! in Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, that three Canadian universities have earned a place in what she calls her "elite Hall of Shame."

The University of Lethbridge, the University of Winnipeg and the University of Victoria made the list for what Widdowson called "the most virulent form of indigenization and decolonization" she has encountered while trying to hold open discussions on campus about residential schools and the still-unproven Kamloops claim.

"Universities used to be an area where you could be protected in pursuing the truth," she said, warning that the doctors, lawyers and teachers trained there carry those ideas into society.

Widdowson said her fight with Lethbridge began in 2023, when a talk she was invited to give by philosophy professor Paul Viminitz was cancelled. She went anyway and was met by roughly 700 protesters.

In February 2026, she returned with her street epistemology mats to ask whether residential schools were genocidal. She said members of her group were assaulted, her husband was roughed up, professor emeritus Tony Hall was thrown outside by a crowd, and her mats were stolen. She was later led out of the cafeteria in handcuffs.

Widdowson said the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms won her challenge over the 2023 cancellation and is now fighting her trespass notice in court. She is also suing the university for $3 million. She said she is suing Leroy Little Bear too, after he said on camera that students did "a fantastic job in neutralizing" her.

When she returned in September with Peter Boghossian, police declined to enforce the trespass order. She said she has since been nominated for university chancellor.

Her experience at the University of Winnipeg was no calmer. On Sept. 26, 2025, Widdowson said seven women surrounded her and tried to force her off campus. She sat down and had a drink poured on her head. Eight 911 calls were made, she said, and police never came. Computer science professor Daniel Page was pushed off campus.

When she returned this year for a walk on campus, she said she was met by 11 security guards and seven police officers in three cruisers. The university has since honoured two of the women in a blanket ceremony.

The third school on her list, the University of Victoria, is where Widdowson was arrested on Dec. 2, 2025, alongside OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie and Jim McMurtry. She said smoke bombs were thrown, yet no one else was arrested. When she returned in disguise on Sept. 29, she was arrested again. After police took her away, she said, a woman punched her cinematographer several times and threw a drink that destroyed his camera.

Widdowson pointed to statements from campus leaders, including then-UVic president Robina Thomas and Langara's Graeme Joseph, who warned students about "known residential school denialists" before her visit. She said such messages give "a green light" to people who turn violent.

"University administrators need to give the right messaging to students, which is: This is an academic institution. This is where we discuss ideas," said Widdowson. "You are going to encounter ideas that you disagree with, and those ideas might even make you upset and feel uncomfortable. But you're here to learn how to discuss those ideas. And if you can't do that, you don't belong here."

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Watch a teaser from Frances Widdowson's full speech: