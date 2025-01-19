Danielle Smith FIGHTS for all Canadian exports in Washington, D.C.

I’m in Washington, D.C., where I just met with Premier Danielle Smith for an exclusive interview. She’s here making a full-court press, trying to convince the incoming Trump administration to call off their proposed tariffs on Canadian exports.

By the way, she’s fighting for all Canadian exports—not just oil and gas. She’s fighting for Ontario’s auto makers and B.C. miners, too.

What a difference from the selfish, destructive approach by Justin Trudeau—and other provincial premiers, by the way.

Please donate to help us take this message to Ottawa! We’re taking our digital billboard truck to Toronto, Ottawa, and beyond to inform Canadians about what’s at stake and to challenge the narrative that Alberta isn’t doing its part. Your donation will help us bring this critical message to the streets, showing the facts the mainstream media won’t cover. Support this campaign today and join the fight for a strong Alberta. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

In a shocking proposal, Trudeau suggested that Alberta’s oil patch be made the "sacrifice community" by shutting down Alberta oil exports to the U.S. What a weird, self-destructive response to Trump.

Trudeau really is an awful negotiator. None of this would be necessary, if he had stopped allowing hard drugs and illegal migrants to cross our border into the U.S.

Trudeau literally prefers a trade war to fixing our borders. He wants this fight. And he wants Alberta to pay the price.

Danielle Smith says she's "very concerned" by the leadership vacuum created by Trudeau's 'resignation.'



The premier calls for an immediate election so a new leader can engage with the incoming Trump administration as tariffs loom. pic.twitter.com/JkcTCNO9Bs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 13, 2025

It’s unthinkable that Trudeau would threaten any other Canadian industry this way. But like his father Pierre Trudeau, who brought in the National Energy Program, Justin Trudeau has always hated Alberta and the oil industry. (The NEP devastated the oil industry and more than tripled unemployment in Alberta.)

In his final, pitiful weeks as prime minister, Trudeau is using Trump as an excuse to take one last run at Alberta.

By the way, at Rebel News, we’re fighting back. We’ve launched a campaign called “Hands Off Alberta”. Just yesterday we debuted our beautiful billboard truck with that message, driving around Ottawa, collecting petition signatures at www.HandsOffAlberta.com.

I’ll have more news tomorrow—we’ll find out what Trump does, and what Canada’s response will be, and what Premier Smith will do.