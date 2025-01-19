Danielle Smith FIGHTS for all Canadian exports in Washington, D.C.

Premier Danielle Smith fights for all Canadian exports—not just oil and gas. What a difference from the selfish, destructive approach by Justin Trudeau—and other premiers.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 19, 2025   |   News   |   4 Comments

I’m in Washington, D.C., where I just met with Premier Danielle Smith for an exclusive interview. She’s here making a full-court press, trying to convince the incoming Trump administration to call off their proposed tariffs on Canadian exports.

By the way, she’s fighting for all Canadian exports—not just oil and gas. She’s fighting for Ontario’s auto makers and B.C. miners, too.

What a difference from the selfish, destructive approach by Justin Trudeau—and other provincial premiers, by the way.

Please donate to help us take this message to Ottawa!

Latest News

We’re taking our digital billboard truck to Toronto, Ottawa, and beyond to inform Canadians about what’s at stake and to challenge the narrative that Alberta isn’t doing its part. Your donation will help us bring this critical message to the streets, showing the facts the mainstream media won’t cover. Support this campaign today and join the fight for a strong Alberta.

Amount
$
DONATE

In a shocking proposal, Trudeau suggested that Alberta’s oil patch be made the "sacrifice community" by shutting down Alberta oil exports to the U.S. What a weird, self-destructive response to Trump.

Trudeau really is an awful negotiator. None of this would be necessary, if he had stopped allowing hard drugs and illegal migrants to cross our border into the U.S.

Trudeau literally prefers a trade war to fixing our borders. He wants this fight. And he wants Alberta to pay the price.

It’s unthinkable that Trudeau would threaten any other Canadian industry this way. But like his father Pierre Trudeau, who brought in the National Energy Program, Justin Trudeau has always hated Alberta and the oil industry. (The NEP devastated the oil industry and more than tripled unemployment in Alberta.)

In his final, pitiful weeks as prime minister, Trudeau is using Trump as an excuse to take one last run at Alberta.

By the way, at Rebel News, we’re fighting back. We’ve launched a campaign called “Hands Off Alberta”. Just yesterday we debuted our beautiful billboard truck with that message, driving around Ottawa, collecting petition signatures at www.HandsOffAlberta.com.

I’ll have more news tomorrow—we’ll find out what Trump does, and what Canada’s response will be, and what Premier Smith will do.

Please sign the petition to demand Ottawa leave Alberta alone!

8,939 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

We, the undersigned, stand with Alberta against federal overreach that threatens to cripple our economy and jeopardize the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Canadians. Alberta has endured enough. The province contributes billions in equalization payments, supports jobs and industries across the country, and has been forced into economic sacrifices for decades. We demand an end to policies that punish Alberta for its resource wealth. Sign this petition to show your support for Alberta’s right to defend its economy, its jobs, and its future.

Will you sign?

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 4 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Russ Hall
    commented 2025-01-20 01:05:01 -0500 Flag
    Love this! Now Canada needs an election!
  • Wayne Currie
    commented 2025-01-19 22:50:47 -0500
    So refreshing to see an interview with a REAL politician who embraces diplomacy as the essential tool in the world of realpolitik.
  • Lida Kocis
    commented 2025-01-19 21:52:24 -0500 Flag
    We need more politicians like her!
    Amazing interview!
  • Evan Gilboord
    commented 2025-01-19 20:21:37 -0500 Flag
    Great interview!