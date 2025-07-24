Danielle Smith lays out which Liberal policies need to be revoked for Canada to prosper

On this special Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Kris Sims and Chris Oldcorn react to Premier Smith calling on the federal government to revoke several restrictive energy policies.

Speaking alongside Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford earlier this week, Smith slammed the multitude of anti-energy policies put forth by the Liberal Party of Canada.

"So first of all, Bill C-69, we call it the 'No More Pipelines' bill, that needs to obviously have some substantial re-write," she said, adding that it's been a "barrier to getting big projects built."

Smith also took aim at the federal government's crippling emissions cap. "We're not going to be able to fill a new pipeline if we're capping emissions, which means capping production. With the aggressive targets, we would have to curtail production two million barrels a day by 2030, that's gotta go," she said.

Smith went on: "Carbon pricing, we want that to stay provincial. We have a $95 carbon price, other provinces have made different choices for different reasons, but we want that to be provincial. We don't want them to take over carbon pricing," she said.

The Alberta premier also called for the Liberal Party of Canada to end its EV mandate as sales of EVs have plummeted in recent years in Canada.

By targeting restrictive measures like the carbon pricing takeover and Bill C-69, Smith aims to remove barriers that stifle Canada’s energy sector and overall prosperity.