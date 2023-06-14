Danielle Smith receives temporary censor on Facebook by Meta

By Ezra Levant Twitter Lawsuit Please chip in here to support my litigation against federal cabinet ministers Catherine McKenna and Steven Guilbeault for blocking Rebel News journalists on their official government Twitter accounts. Twitter Lawsuit E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Meta's censorship of Canadian users has reached the top brass of Alberta's Conservative resistance. Premier Danielle Smith informed Albertans on Twitter that she received a temporary content ban on Facebook.

"Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world," she tweeted Wednesday afternoon, confirming her Facebook account has been banned from posting content for a "few days."

Rebel News reached out to the premier's office for comment on whether the ban covered sharing and accessing news content only but has yet to hear back at the time of writing.

Ottawa recently made it clear to Big Tech — fall in line with Bill C-18, the Online News Act, or get lost. If the controversial legislation passes the Senate, Parliament will compel Google and Meta to pay for Canadian journalism that helps the companies generate revenue.

Incredible. Facebook is acting like it is above the law -- like it is above any government.



Imagine censoring the premier of a province.



Atrocious. https://t.co/Zj60q1SzoG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 14, 2023

As an apparent protest move, Meta announced it would block up to 5% of Canadian users from temporarily accessing and sharing select news content for June.

In February, Google blocked 3.3% of Canadian users from viewing news links for five weeks. It impacted more than 1.1 million IP addresses.

Meta said it is prepared to permanently end access to news content in Canada if Parliament passes Bill C-18, which would require tech giants to pay media a portion of their ad revenues from linked stories. Google otherwise seeks a compromise with Ottawa.

"As the Premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans — if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any of us," she said.

"Regardless of our political leanings, we must all stand against censorship."