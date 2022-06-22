Debunking mainstream lies about the 'Trucker Rebellion' with Kian Simone

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Kian Simone (follow @KianSimone44 on Twitter) to talk about the smashing success of his newly-produced documentary, Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade.

Kian and his Rebel News colleague Syd Fizzard were embedded with the truckers throughout the Coutts blockade and captured not only unique footage, but unique perspectives from the truckers themselves.

To watch the documentary online or to find an in-person screening near you, go to TruckerDocumentary.com.

Commenting on the countless lies about the truckers that are thoroughly debunked throughout the film, Kian said:

"So what you'll see in the documentary is actually, it's in a span of nine days, and the whole thing is actually carried through, from day one to day nine, of statements from Jason Kenney and statements from the mainstream media of what they were saying. So I would put their clip, in of what they would say, and then the next thing coming up would be what actually happened. "So... really, it was, they got demonized, and they were called names; there was a statement that Jason Kenney made that a trucker assaulted an RCMP officer — and to this day, that statement has not been retracted, which was not true... You'll see, there was a member of the protest who was speaking to the RCMP, and the RCMP who was there when the supposed assault happened — he never saw anything, and he was supposedly the one to report that."

