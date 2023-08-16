WATCH: This is why Avi Yemini has withdrawn his case against RMIT

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has withdrawn his defamation case against RMIT FactLab, Facebook's fact-checkers in Australia.

The decision comes not because the fact-check was accurate, but as a spotlight on the extent to which guardians of truth are willing to go to control narratives.

The case stemmed from a report he ran about the CEO of the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne. After capturing on camera a security official denying any threats to the sacred site, Yemini's story was labelled as "false information" by RMIT FactLab.

Yemini filed a lawsuit, and although RMIT failed to provide concrete evidence of the alleged threats, they managed to "recall a phone call" at the last minute, conveniently asserting it as the threat.

While Yemini had to withdraw the case to avoid potential costs, the legal battle unearthed RMIT's confidential agreement with Facebook.

The revelation sheds light on the lucrative business model of fact-checkers being paid to identify and censor perceived opponents, even if their claims lack substantial evidence.

Yemini's case highlights the broader issue of unchecked power and the selective manipulation of truth within the fact-checking industry, bringing into question the integrity of fact-checking processes and the platforms that rely on them.

Supporters can contribute to Avi's legal fund using the donation form on this page or at AviLegalFund.com to aid in his ongoing battles for journalistic integrity.