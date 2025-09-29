'Diabolical' Liberal gun grab comes with a catch: Rod Giltaca

Regardless of Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's private opinion of the Liberals' planned gun grab, Prime Minister Mark Carney seems determined to carry out what started under Justin Trudeau: confiscating Canadians' firearms.

Anandasangaree walked back leaked comments made during a phone call, where he questioned the legitimacy of the program he is overseeing, asserting he still has “confidence” in the plot.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, CEO of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights Rod Giltaca joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss how, even in spite of Anandasangaree's comments, the so-called 'buyback' is worse than it appears. as it relies on a capped compensation budget.

This means that after the federal government created a portal for law-abiding gun owners to tell the authorities what they're in possession of, Canadians may not even receive compensation for turning over their firearms — instead, they may face legal threats if they fail to give up their property.

This could lead to scenarios where gun owners are forced to make a choice: “You either turn it in, or you go to jail,” Rod warned Sheila. Alternative decisions are limited, Rod explained, noting firearms could be deactivated “at anywhere from $400–$700 each out of their pocket” or could possibly be exported elsewhere.

The funding available to operate the program almost certainly won't cover all of the firearms in Canada, Rod said, pointing out “there are probably hundreds and hundreds of thousands” of firearms that would cost significantly more than the government would offer owners.

“This is diabolical,” the CCFR CEO said. “What they're trying to do is create a race,” he continued, detailing how the federal government wants gun owners to rush to its portal without knowing whether or not they'll be compensated in the process.

“I think they're doing this on purpose,” he warned. “They want everyone to run in, tell them what to have, and then they want non-compliance,” Rod continued, asserting the government could then use this information to threaten severe legal action.

“It's hard to even believe that they're even this bold to do this,” Rod said.