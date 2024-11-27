Did you see my interview about Tommy Robinson?

I recently sat down with Liam Tuffs to have a heart to heart discussion about Tommy Robinson. I think you might find it interesting.

I like Liam and I know he’s a great ally of Tommy. By the way, I should have a legal update for you in a few days about Tommy’s case — I’ll let you know by email.

I’m very hopeful that the world’s most powerful advocate for freedom of speech — Elon Musk — has taken an interest in Tommy’s case!

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson! In the UK, deviating from the government’s approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story. Rebel News believes the world must witness the truth about Tommy Robinson and understand the broader implications of his struggle. If you share our mission, please stand with Rebel News and help us cover economy-class airfare and budget accommodations in London for Rebel News to report on Tommy’s trials firsthand. Optional email code

