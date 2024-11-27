Did you see my interview about Tommy Robinson?
Robinson is currently behind bars after publishing a documentary that a judge ordered him not to.
I recently sat down with Liam Tuffs to have a heart to heart discussion about Tommy Robinson. I think you might find it interesting.
I like Liam and I know he’s a great ally of Tommy. By the way, I should have a legal update for you in a few days about Tommy’s case — I’ll let you know by email.
I’m very hopeful that the world’s most powerful advocate for freedom of speech — Elon Musk — has taken an interest in Tommy’s case!
