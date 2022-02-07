Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Discussing the the truckers' border blockade in Coutts, Alberta

Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard joined David Menzies to talk about the truckers' border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 07, 2022

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard joined David Menzies to talk about the truckers' border blockade in Coutts, Alberta.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to ConvoyReports.com to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.

Alberta Canada Convoy Reports Freedom Truckers
