A transgender doctor who moved from Wisconsin to Manitoba after citing fears about President Donald Trump’s return to power has agreed to stop practising medicine following allegations of a sexual relationship with a patient.

Dr. Jemstone Bathe’s public profile with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba lists a non-practising registration class. Under an undertaking effective November 16, Bathe agreed to stop practising medicine and not to resume without express permission from the investigation committee or its chair.

Its terms cover every jurisdiction and forum, including online care. Bathe also agreed not to prescribe, diagnose, give individualized medical advice through messaging platforms, or offer to provide medical services.

The Winnipeg Free Press reported November 17 that a transgender patient accused Bathe of pursuing a sexual relationship almost immediately after their first appointment at Winnipeg’s Klinic Community Health in March.

The newspaper said it reviewed thousands of Discord messages documenting the relationship, including explicit exchanges and discussions of prescription hormones in a sexual context. The patient said they had moved in with Bathe by August and have since moved out.

“It destroyed me,” the patient told the Free Press, which withheld their identity.

Klinic executive director Katie Muirhead confirmed to the newspaper that Bathe no longer worked at the centre. She declined to say whether the doctor resigned or was dismissed, citing privacy obligations.

Fox News reported November 22 that Bathe’s LinkedIn biography described Trump’s return as a threat to continued medical practice, access to health care and personal safety. The biography also credited Manitoba MLA Logan Oxenham with connecting Bathe to provincial physician recruitment officials and Klinic.

The regulator’s sexual-boundaries standard prohibits sexual contact and sexualized interactions between physicians and patients. It places responsibility for maintaining boundaries on the physician and applies to electronic communications as well as in-person encounters.

Nothing in the undertaking announces a permanent licence revocation or a final misconduct finding; it sets conditions for any return to practice. Fox News said it sought Bathe’s comment, and the Free Press reported receiving no response to its requests by November 17.