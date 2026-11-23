The federal government tabled answers on Nov. 20 to three written questions from Conservative MPs. In each case, the answer left out the information the MP asked for.

Scott Gilmore's travel. Conservative MP Tim Uppal of Edmonton Gateway asked, in order paper question Q-1523, for every trip abroad between June 1 and Oct. 5, 2026, on which Scott Gilmore, the principal secretary to the prime minister, conducted government business. He also asked for the date, location, attendees and agenda of every meeting on those trips. The Privy Council Office replied with one sentence pointing to the government's proactive disclosure website. Proactive disclosure covers travel expenses. It does not list who an official met or what was discussed. Gilmore, who had been Carney's senior adviser on foreign, defence and security policy, became principal secretary on July 22, partway through that period.

The U.S. auto tariff offer. Conservative MP Scot Davidson of New Tecumseth—Gwillimbury asked, in Q-1522, what auto tariff rate the United States was proposing when the government suspended trade negotiations with Washington in August 2026. Global Affairs Canada did not give the number. It said the American terms were "uneconomic and unfair," and that Washington would not cut its Section 232 tariffs on medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

The cost of counter-tariffs. Davidson also asked, in Q-1521, how much tax revenue Ottawa has lost to its counter-tariffs. Finance Canada confirmed it had run model-based analysis but gave no figure. It described the effect only as "modestly negative."

Order paper questions are one of the few ways MPs can put a question to a department in writing and get an answer on the record. Departments have 45 days to respond.