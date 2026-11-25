Premier Lorne Doerkson has officially directed B.C.'s new attorney general to repeal the province's controversial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). The 2019 law is based on the UN's globalist Indigenous rights model.

The order is in Attorney General Caroline Elliott's mandate letter, signed by Doerkson and dated Nov. 24. Out of the nine jobs the premier expects the newly appointed AG to deliver, four deal with DRIPA, Aboriginal title and property rights.

Elliott is expected to:

Repeal DRIPA and section 8.1 of the Interpretation Act with a transition framework respecting constitutional obligations to First Nations

Introduce a Property Rights Defence Act to protect private property rights and uphold the validity of B.C.'s land title system

Repeal the previous government's Crown litigation directives concerning Aboriginal title and property rights

Develop an Aboriginal Title Transparency Act … to publish information about active claims, negotiations, legal actions and agreements affecting public or private land before they become binding

A mandate letter isn't a law. Repealing DRIPA will take a bill passed by the legislature, and the letter sets no date. It tells Elliott to set "clear plans, timelines" with "a focus on early and meaningful progress."

Indigenous Relations Minister Scott McInnis's mandate letter assigns him to help Elliott with the repeal, the litigation directives and the property rights act, and to develop the transparency act with her. It also tells him to honour existing First Nations agreements on LNG, pipelines and transmission.

The order comes after weeks of threats and warnings from First Nations political groups should the Conservatives go ahead with repealing DRIPA.

Two days after the election, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, called the plan to repeal DRIPA "a declaration of war" and stated, "We're not going to stand idly by while the government-elect does, in fact, rip it up."

The latest caution came last week. Robert Phillips, a political executive with the First Nations Summit, told CBC he will try to work with Doerkson, but warned of "dire" consequences if the Conservatives follow through on repeal.

For now, it appears Doerkson isn't backing down. The day after the election, he said DRIPA "hasn't solved anything." On Nov. 20, after his cabinet was sworn in, he said he is "absolutely committed" to repealing it.

Both statements likely favourably speak to the concerns of many British Columbians since repealing DRIPA was one of the Conservatives' top campaign promises and voters gave the party 64 of the legislature's 93 seats.

Conservative MLA Harman Bhangu launched a provincewide petition to repeal DRIPA.

Neither Elliott's or McInnis's mandate letter mentions the Supreme Court. In 55 days, B.C. will be in Canada's top court for the Gitxaala DRIPA appeal. The court's docket shows a two-day hearing scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20, 2027. B.C.'s factum, its written argument, was filed Aug. 17, while David Eby was still premier.

That leaves open whether Elliott will stand behind the factum filed under the NDP or change what B.C. tells the court.