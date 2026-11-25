A man granted refugee protection in Canada because he said he feared Sudan's government went on to spend eight years working for that same government at its embassy in Ottawa.

On Nov. 24, the Federal Court upheld the Immigration and Refugee Board's decision to end his refugee protection.

Elfatih Ali Abdelmagid Daoud left Sudan in 1997 for the United Arab Emirates, fearing he would be forced to join the Popular Defence Forces, a government militia. He claimed refugee protection in Canada in 2001, was accepted, and became a permanent resident in August 2004.

His story began to unravel when he applied for Canadian citizenship in 2015. Daoud did not dispute that he got Sudanese passports in 2006 and 2011, renewed one at the Sudanese Embassy in Ottawa in 2015, and used them to travel to Sudan at least seven times between 2007 and 2017.

His first trip back, in 2007, was for his wedding, held in front of 250 people. The court records that he had no trouble entering or leaving the country.

Then there's his job. According to the judgment, Daoud "was also employed by the Sudanese government and worked for the Sudanese Embassy in Ottawa from 2014 to 2022 as a secretary and public relations officer." His wife has worked at the same embassy since 2014.

As the court put it, echoing the Board, he "not only obtained consular services but was working in the country's consular services themselves."

The Minister of Citizenship and Immigration asked the Refugee Protection Division, the part of the Immigration and Refugee Board that hears refugee claims, to declare that his protection had ended because he had voluntarily put himself back under Sudan's protection. The division agreed on May 1, 2023.

In Federal Court, Daoud argued that Sudan had changed after a 2005 peace agreement and that the militia he feared had been disbanded. The Board had found otherwise. The same head of state, Omar al-Bashir, stayed in power before and after 2005, and the Board found the change was not durable.

Justice Phuong T.V. Ngo dismissed his application, finding the Board's decision "intelligible, transparent and justified." She noted the court must not reweigh evidence the Board already considered.

Ngo was appointed to the Federal Court in September 2023, an appointment announced by then-justice minister Arif Virani of the Trudeau government. She had spent her entire legal career at the Ottawa office of the law firm Gowling WLG, where she was a partner.

The decision does not say whether Daoud will now be removed from Canada.