Licensed firearm owners face new demands for tougher restrictions, while Statistics Canada's 2024 data show that in 80 per cent of firearm homicides where the accused was identified, the accused did not have a valid licence for that class of firearm.

Those figures cover homicides with an identified accused, not every firearm offence. The same release found that 58 per cent of people accused of a firearm-related violent crime in 2024 had previously been identified by police as the accused in a violent crime. Lawful ownership and criminal gun violence are different things, a distinction the debate often blurs.

Gun-control group PolySeSouvient and eight other groups are demanding more limits on magazines, firearm classification and protection orders, The Canadian Press reported November 25. They also want restrictions on the SKS rifle and say declarations under the Liberal government's compensation program fell short of the number of firearms it expected. The groups note that declarations are not surrenders, and the number actually collected is not known.

Public Safety Canada has declined to give Parliament the spending, collection and compensation figures it asked for, Sheila Gunn Reid reported November 19, saying results will be reported when the program concludes.

The Liberal government has set aside $742.5 million for the program, including up to $248.6 million to compensate businesses and individuals, according to Public Safety's committee briefing. Those are funding figures, not money already spent.

A department disclosure Rebel News reported November 2 lists $58.4 million in payouts to individuals in a single batch entry, with no recipient names and no stated period.

Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights criticized the buyback on The Gunn Show in January, arguing the scheme punishes the wrong people.

The priority should be violent offenders, street gangs and gun traffickers. Forcing another licensed hunter or sport shooter to surrender property does not establish that a criminal has been disarmed. The Liberal government should show that the buyback reduces criminal violence before it imposes more costs and confiscation on Canadians who followed the rules.