Gun grab flops: Tracey Wilson explains the Liberals’ embarrassing buyback 'pilot'

On this episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Tracey Wilson, of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, to break down the spectacular failure of the federal government’s so-called “test pilot” of its firearms buyback program.

After years of threatening law-abiding gun owners, spending millions of taxpayer dollars, and insisting this was all about “public safety,” the Liberals’ pilot project managed to collect just 25 firearms from 16 people.

That’s it. Twenty-five.

I asked Tracey why this result shocked absolutely no one who understands Canada’s firearms laws or the people who follow them. Licensed gun owners are among the most heavily vetted citizens in the country. They aren’t criminals, and they aren’t lining up to hand over their legally acquired property to a government that treats them like one.

We also dig into how the Liberals ignored repeated warnings from firearms experts, police, and provinces, choosing instead to push ahead with a program driven by ideology, not evidence. Tracey walks through the mounting costs, the logistical chaos, and the growing provincial resistance to participating in this mess.

Most importantly, she explains what this failure proves. This gun grab was never about stopping crime. It was about politics, optics, and punishing the wrong people.

If the pilot project is any indication, the Liberals’ flagship firearms policy isn’t just ineffective, it’s well on its way to becoming a billion-dollar boondoggle.