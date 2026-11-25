A former Liberal MP whom the Trudeau government put on the board of a federal Crown corporation has claimed $9,735.07 in travel expenses for six trips this year, including $2,254.10 for a two-day trip to a "Shipowners Luncheon" in Rivière-du-Loup, Que.

Georges Farrah sits on the board of the Laurentian Pilotage Authority, the Crown corporation that runs marine pilotage on the St. Lawrence and Saguenay rivers. An order in council dated June 21, 2024, approved his appointment, on the recommendation of the Minister of Transport, as a member of the authority for a four-year term. Then-transport minister Pablo Rodriguez announced the appointment in August 2024, a month before he resigned from cabinet to run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party. Farrah's term ends June 20, 2028.

Farrah is no stranger to the Liberal benches. He was elected the Liberal MP for Bonaventure—Gaspé—Îles-de-la-Madeleine—Pabok in November 2000, and served as parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans from September 2001 to December 2003, then to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food for rural development until June 2004. He was defeated in the June 2004 general election.

The federal government's travel expense disclosures list six trips for Farrah, all in 2026.

March 25, board of directors meeting, Montreal, $779.55

May 20 to 21, board meeting, Montreal, $885.65

June 16 to 19, board meeting, Montreal, $2,316.03

Aug. 25 to 27, board meeting, Montreal, $2,610.07

Sept. 16 to 17, Shipowners Luncheon, Rivière-du-Loup, $2,254.10

Oct. 21 to 22, board meeting, Montreal, $889.67

The total of $9,735.07 breaks down to $2,510.72 in airfare, $2,867.61 in lodging, $1,494.35 in meals and incidentals and $2,862.39 in other transportation.

The luncheon trip stands out. It is the only one of the six that was not a board meeting, and it cost almost as much as the four-day June board trip. The disclosure lists no airfare, but $1,390.10 in other transportation, nearly four times the most Farrah claimed in ground costs for any of his Montreal trips. It also lists $383.70 in meals and incidentals, the most of any trip, for a trip whose stated purpose was a meal. The disclosure does not say who hosted the luncheon or what the $1,390.10 paid for.

The airfare is uneven too. Farrah's appointment lists his home as the Magdalen Islands, which are not connected to the mainland by road. Yet three of his five Montreal board trips, in March, May and October, show no airfare, only between $344 and $366 each in other transportation. The June and August trips to the same city show airfare of $1,036.60 and $1,474.12. The disclosures do not say where he travelled from on the trips without airfare, or whether any flights were paid for in a way that does not appear in these records.

The June board trip ran four days, from June 16 to 19, with $725.90 in lodging, the most of any trip. The March 25 trip is listed as a single day but includes $266.70 in lodging.

The authority is meant to pay its own way. The Pilotage Act requires that an authority's pilotage charges be set at levels that allow it to be financially self-sufficient, which means the money comes from the fees shipping companies pay to move vessels on the river. One of Farrah's six trips this year was to lunch with shipowners.

A search of the travel disclosure database for Farrah's name returns no trips before March 2026, although he was appointed in June 2024.

The disclosures say what Farrah spent. They do not say why a luncheon cost $2,254.