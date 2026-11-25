Article by Rebel News staff.

Rebel News is coming to television. At Rebel News LIVE! in Whitby, Ont., on Saturday, broadcaster Moses Znaimer, the man who built Citytv, MuchMusic, CP24 and Bravo, announced that a Rebel News show will air five nights a week in prime time on his Joy TV channel in Surrey, B.C., and his Faith TV channel in Winnipeg, starting Jan. 4, 2027.

Moses Znaimer, founder of Citytv and MuchMusic, wants Rebel News on his channels five nights a week in prime time starting in 2027. He called Carney's $150 million CBC promise "bribing the principal media organization in the country."



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/hc1eLOhaon pic.twitter.com/DRvKfjkDMV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2026

Znaimer said he had wanted to work with Ezra Levant for years, but Ezra was wary because Znaimer's company answers to the CRTC. What pushed Znaimer over the edge was Mark Carney's election promise of $150 million for the CBC. "There he was in broad daylight, bribing the principal media organization in the country," Znaimer said. When the money was delivered, he waited for a storm of criticism. "There was nothing. The country was silent."

The show will not take a dime of government money. "Just another voice paying its own way," Ezra said. "Who on earth could object to that?"

Plenty of people, it turns out. Tyler Meredith, who from 2016 to 2022 was head of fiscal and economic policy for Justin Trudeau and finance ministers Bill Morneau and Chrystia Freeland, responded with two words: "Utterly gross." He didn't say the show would flop or that Rebel News got a story wrong. "That's not a critique," Ezra said. "That's a sneer."

Longtime Liberal strategist Mark Marissen accused Znaimer of "importing the worst of American-style cable news" with "a cynical political outrage machine," adding that Znaimer "should know better than to tarnish his otherwise impressive broadcasting legacy." Ezra said that wasn't a review, but a warning from one member of the club to another, and to any broadcaster who gets the idea of airing the other side of the story.

Toronto Life called it a "far-right nightly news show." Holly Doan, publisher of Blacklock's Reporter, asked what "far right" even means, wondering whether it simply means "the outlet doesn't need media subsidies."

Some went further and called for the regulator. Former CBC and Toronto Star columnist Antonia Zerbisias tagged the CRTC and asked whether Bell and Rogers would carry the show, and another longtime media figure asked whether there were "rules about journalistic standards for broadcasting news."

"Not, I'll change the channel, not, I'll write a rebuttal," Ezra said. "Call the regulator, call the government, lean on the cable companies."

Znaimer himself shrugged off the pile-on, saying the show is no political partnership, just another program on his stations.

Moses Znaimer, who runs ZoomerMedia, says a Rebel News newscast is just another show on his stations, not a political partnership.



"Ezra is like another show on these stations, and I don't know why everybody is in such a royal twist about it." pic.twitter.com/K3GbqqSBB7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2026

Ezra contrasted the outrage with the silence over Carney's $150 million for the state broadcaster. "A private broadcaster puts one show on one of his channels, no government money: utterly gross. That's not a media critique. That's a caste system."

Not everyone was hostile. National Post columnist Terence Corcoran called the show "so needed in Canada," and Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told Meredith that what's gross is the government putting journalists on its payroll.

"On January 4th, you get to decide what's worth watching," Ezra said. "Not a former Trudeau advisor, not a Liberal strategist, not a magazine in Toronto. You."