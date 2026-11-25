Canada is not among the 14 economies in a new U.S. tariff proposal, so Canadian exporters face no added duties under it. Their existing trade fight with Washington is unresolved, though. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced the proposed measures November 25.

The announcement covers China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and ten other economies. Mexico and Norway, which were also investigated, have no determination yet, according to USTR. The proposals use Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which lets Washington act against foreign practices it says burden American commerce.

Written comments and requests to testify are due January 5, 2027, with hearings beginning January 25. The duties remain proposals, according to USTR's announcement.

For China, USTR proposes up to 20 per cent on most goods and up to 10 per cent on a listed group of goods, with some exemptions, calculated net of the existing Section 301 tariff. USTR says the proposals account for existing agreements, including those with the EU, Japan and Korea.

Canada was not on the original list of 16 economies under investigation either, as Rebel News reported November 24, so its absence now is not a newly negotiated exemption.

Canadian businesses still face separate U.S. tariffs. The Trade Commissioner Service lists 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian products under Section 338 of a 1930 U.S. law, plus separate tariffs on vehicles, metals and lumber. Coverage and exemptions vary by product, and the new proposal removes none of them. The importer pays the tariff, though contracts can set how buyer and seller share the cost.

The Carney government and Washington are also still negotiating. As Rebel News reported November 23, Greer described progress toward a bilateral agreement while criticizing Canada's concessions to Chinese vehicles and metals. Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump met November 18 and agreed to keep talking, with no agreement or tariff cuts announced in the Prime Minister's Office readout.