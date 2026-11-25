Canadian travel to the United States remained almost one-quarter below its 2024 level in September, despite another annual increase, according to fuller figures Statistics Canada released Nov. 23. The release records 2.5 million Canadian-resident return trips, up 8.7 per cent from September 2025 but down 24.9 per cent from September 2024.

Rebel News reported in October on the preliminary September air and automobile counts, which Statistics Canada said would be followed by complete figures on Nov. 23. A Nov. 16 report then looked at October’s preliminary crossings and improving travel intentions in an October survey.

The fuller September release adds detail to that rebound, including travel modes beyond the early air and automobile indicators. Its 2024 comparison shows how far the recovery still has to go.

The latest September breakdown records 1.7 million automobile return trips, 64.9 per cent of them same-day visits, and 625,500 air return trips. After seasonal adjustment, Canadian return trips from the United States declined 1.1 per cent from August.

Desjardins senior economist Kari Norman wrote on Nov. 24 that the year-to-date increase in Canadian travel to the U.S. was concentrated in day trips, and that some of those likely reflect routine cross-border commuting by residents of border communities rather than tourism. That makes the case for a vacation comeback weaker than the headline annual growth rate suggests.

American travellers remain crucial to Canadian tourism as well. Norman’s analysis puts U.S. arrivals at roughly 18 million of nearly 24 million seasonally adjusted international arrivals to Canada so far this year. She cautioned that tourism spending data lag the travel figures, so the revenue impact should become clearer in the months ahead.

October’s complete counts are scheduled for Dec. 21. Statistics Canada’s preliminary figures, reported by Rebel News on Nov. 16, recorded about 1.88 million Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. by air and automobile in October, up three per cent from a year earlier. The September totals and October indicators cover different periods and measures.