Does Canada’s shift towards conservative politics signal the end of Alberta separatism?

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Alberta has a government that seems to be putting Alberta first — for the first time in a long time and without apology. Meanwhile, across Canada people are starting to wake up to just how disastrous Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has been for people across the country.

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith is telling Trudeau’s stooges to put a sock in it and the man shaping up to be the next leader of the nation, Pierre Poilievre, is sticking to common sense ideas like promoting our industries and cutting taxes, ideas that everyone from Calgary to Toronto can get behind.

The end of the road is all but assured for Trudeau, and with the end of his reign of ineptitude, many grievances that have made Albertans feel more alienated from Ottawa than ever before are likely to fall by the wayside.

With things looking up provincially for Alberta, and with hope on the horizon for a federal government that isn’t overtly opposed to the Prairie provinces' success, is the notion of Alberta separatism set to go the way of the dodo?

Rebel News was very pleased to be joined by Albertan, cowboy, activist and unapologetic separatist Tariq Elnaga, who weighed on whether the new conservative shift in Canada would subdue the separatist spirit in the province.

We discussed the dramatic plummet the Trudeau Liberals have seen in the polls, and whether this reflects a genuine shift in the outlook and mindset of eastern Canadian voters and a rejection of the radical progressivism that has been pushed by the current government, or if people are simply sick of Justin Trudeau himself but will revert to form and return to voting for governments hostile to the West once Trudeau is gone.

We also discussed the fact that while our provincial government may have Alberta’s interests at heart, a federal government, no matter the party, will inevitably have to kowtow to Toronto’s interests if they want to win an election.

Things aren’t great right now, so Canadians can universally agree to basics like affordability and jobs, but when things recover and anti-Western pressures emerge, can any federal government be trusted to put Alberta first?

With Christmas quickly approaching, why not treat yourself or a loved one to a conversation-starting gift, like an incredible Christmas-themed shirt, from our Rebel News Store.

Connect with a fellow Rebel or irritate your progressive aunt by showing up to Christmas dinner in some Rebel swag and support us in telling the other side of the story while you are at it. Click here to shop now!