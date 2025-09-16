'Don't Be Canada': New book highlights a changing nation

Canada sucks, more and more by the day. Whether you're looking at our weakening economy, suicide-promoting health-care system, federally sponsored free drugs crisis, the disappearance of our judicial punishments for criminals, or the replacement of our youth's futures with that of foreign nationals.

Shedding light on the disastrous path Canada has been on, we interviewed Tristin Hopper, columnist and reporter at the National Post. Hopper is the author of a recently published book, Don't Be Canada, How One Country Did Everything Wrong All at Once.

Hopper spoke on his book at the recent Canada Strong and Free Network event in Calgary.

"My grand unified theory is that an entire country decided to run absolutely everything on the honour system, and was surprised when this, immediately sent everything to hell all at once," he said.

"The book was looking at all the ways in which Canada has mismanaged itself, beyond normal parameters."

Hopper connects our federal government's extreme approach to radical policymaking, to the continued failure of our nation to address the problems of our time.

"On a number of areas, Canada is doing things far more extreme than anybody else in the world and suffering worse consequences."

Hopper emphasizes the need for Canadians to understand the reality we live in today is far different from past. Canada is, in fact, far worse off than it once was, and it is not a global trend, but a national one.

"This perception of who we are is out of date, and increasingly out of date."

To properly address this build-up of national issues, Hopper says first Canadians must come to terms with our modern reality.