The cost of ArriveCAN exceeded $17 million to maintain this year
ArriveCAN's mandatory use ends September 30, but it will not be decommissioned and the data collected will not be expunged. Instead, the app, and the privacy issues with it, will remain as a so-called 'optional tool' for customs and immigration officials.
The controversial software mandated for those entering Canada came in at nearly $400,000 over the budgeted $16,837,274 for fiscal year 2021-2022.
According to data tabled this week in the House of Commons in response to an inquiry of ministry, total expenditures on ArriveCAN hit $17,271,523 this year.
The Canadian government provided a document about the ArriveCan app:
The Public Health Agency (PHAC) transferred $12,377,000 to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to develop the ArriveCAN application. In addition, PHAC spent $4,894,523 on maintaining, updating, and promoting the application. CBSA and Shared Services Canada (SSC) will report on any additional expenditures regarding the development of the ArriveCAN application.
Failure to use ArriveCAN to upload COVID vaccination status for returning and entering, travellers in Canada frequently resulted in a $5000 fine plus surcharges.
Arrivecan is being challenged in court by lawyers working with the registered Canadian civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund, to make sure it can never be forced on Canadians again. To make a tax-deductible donation to the fight, please visit www.NoArriveCan.com.
- By Tamara Ugolini
