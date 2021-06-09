Doug Ford is reluctant to give you back your freedoms

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

Ontario has been one of the most locked-down regions in the world, and Toronto one of the most locked-down cities. Manny Montenegrino joins Ezra Levant to discuss the provincial lockdown and the failures of the Ford government, including the premier's flip-flopping on school closures.

"He's offended every conservative value that I have fought for for 40 years," says Manny of Ford. "He has performed... the worst of any leader and certainly the worst of what you'd expect from a conservative leader."

