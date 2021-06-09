Doug Ford is reluctant to give you back your freedoms

  • By Rebel News
  • June 09, 2021

Remove Ads

Ontario has been one of the most locked-down regions in the world, and Toronto one of the most locked-down cities. Manny Montenegrino joins Ezra Levant to discuss the provincial lockdown and the failures of the Ford government, including the premier's flip-flopping on school closures. 

"He's offended every conservative value that I have fought for for 40 years," says Manny of Ford. "He has performed... the worst of any leader and certainly the worst of what you'd expect from a conservative leader."

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Ontario Doug Ford lockdown
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Lockdown Reports
  • By Rebel News

Help fund our lockdown reporting!

Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures.

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.