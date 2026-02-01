Doug Ford responds to report linking Ontario company to ICE vehicle sale

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is rejecting claims that the province had any role in the sale of armoured vehicles manufactured in Ontario to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying decisions about international sales and exports fall outside the provincial government’s control.

Addressing reports that ICE purchased armoured vehicles built in Ontario, the premier said the province does not direct private companies on who they sell to, nor does it manage what crosses the border.

Doug Ford attempts to distance himself from a report about an Ontario-based company selling armoured vehicles to ICE.



"I heard it on the news, I don't direct companies to go sell military vehicles down south or around the world," he says. pic.twitter.com/XF5RQ3uwMO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2026

Ford also questioned how the story gained traction, suggesting it originated on social media and was amplified without verification.

While distancing the province from the purchase, the premier reiterated his view that Ottawa should prioritize buying military vehicles made in Canada for the Canadian Armed Forces, specifically citing manufacturing facilities in Mississauga and London, Ontario.

However, an argument can also be made that the province should be publicly supporting Ontario manufacturers amid broader economic pressures. Those pressures include ongoing trade disputes affecting the auto sector and concerns raised about the future impact of electric vehicle imports.

With the growing pressure on the Canadian automotive industry, any legal business sale should be encouraged. In this case, ICE’s involvement has made public support more difficult despite the sale being described as legal and approved through federal export processes.

What message are we sending to Canadian companies doing business in regulated industries if provincial leaders distance themselves from lawful commercial activity just for political optics?