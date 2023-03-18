Drag queen story time supporters are getting increasingly violent — help us fight back | Dragged Part 3

E-transfer (Canada):

By Drea Humphrey Keep Kids Spaces Safe Email the Coquitlam Public Library's Board of Directors, B.C. Premier David Eby, and Coquitlam-Maillardville MLA and Minister of Post-Secondary Education Selina Robinson, and demand they condemn the violence that put citizens of all ages at risk during a protest organized by a Drag Queen Story Timer they all publicly supported. Send an email

In the finale to our Rebel News feature report “Dragged”, Drea Humphrey shares her findings after investigating key contributors to an explosive draga queen story time event held in mid-January at the Coquitlam Public Library and deploys a call to action: join her in helping keep kids spaces safe.

'Dragged: Love is Louder' premieres this Friday at 7pm ET/5pm MT.



Tune in and find out what really happened during a "family friendly" Vancouver drag queen story time event, and why we need https://t.co/becQLldpZB. pic.twitter.com/j1YuCjsTgI — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 18, 2023

Unlike the organizers of Canada’s Freedom Convoy, who were imprisioned for honks and bouncey castles, drag performer ‘Conni Smudge’, real name Chris Bolton, was praised as a hero by the legacy media and elected officials for organizing a violent counter-protest in support of his transvestism performance for kids.

Several child protection activists were assaulted by far-left Antifa thugs who accepted Smudge's invitation to come “fight hate” with a “bubble of love” while he performed for children inside of the Coquitlam Public Library.

One of the people pushed around by the anarchists was a child sexual abuse survivor and gay man named Kristopher, whom Drea interviews during this report. The third installment of Dragged also reveals the identity of the apparent leader of the violent, black-clad drag queen story time supporters.

Shockingly, while some of the assaults were taking place Coquitlam-Millardville MLA and and B.C. Minister of Post-Secondary Education Selina Robinson was captured leaping with joy chanting “love is louder.”

Doing so scored Robinson political brownie points, with state-preferred media reports praising both the MLA and the organizer of the violent demonstration, Conni Smudge, as some sort of social justice heroes.

Minister Robinson, your constituents also deserve an answer to @cosminDZS’s question.



Myself and cameraman were swarmed and harassed by several out-of-city violent extremists supporting the event before our security evacuated us.



Do your values align with their actions? https://t.co/EUBqVMJUtW — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 16, 2023

Even more disturbing, NDP Leader and Premier David Eby also failed to condemn the violent spectacle, instead joining in to heap praise on the Antifa-magnet Conni Smudge as well.

Citizens have since reported to Rebel News that the premier has gone as far as blocking them on Twitter for raising their concerns about Smudge's story time and his counter-protest.

Got to meet the wonderful storyteller @ConniSmudge right before going on #SteeleandVance! Tune in tonight at 8pm on@CHEK_media pic.twitter.com/m7BGMRQp2D — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) January 20, 2023

When elected officials behave more like sex activists instead of representatives of the public by ignoring violence against their citizens because it was committed under the guise of LGBTQ, it sends a clear message that violence against Canadians concerned about the sexual indoctrination of kids is OK under their leadership.

It’s no surprise then that we are seeing a rise in physical assaults against citizens who are opposed to drag performances for kids, including Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer who was thrown on a library floor and later jailed for his protest.

And that’s why we must act now.

We need to fight to protect children’s innocence by keeping kids spaces safe from these radical activists obsessed with pushing sexual ideologies on babies and children.

Go to KeepKidsSpacesSafe.com to fire off our pre-written email in a matter of seconds to Premier David Eby, MLA Selina Robinson, and the Coquitlam Public Library board members to demand that they publicly condemn the violence carried out by Conni Smudge's supporters outside of an event he knew children would be attending.