Drea Humphrey's top five Rebel News reports of 2025

Subhead:From silenced doctors to farmers and faith communities standing their ground, these are the stories that Drea Humphrey brought to the world this year, with the help of viewers like you.#

As another wild year comes to a close, I wanted to take a moment to reflect: not on the tyranny and government overreach that have become far too familiar in Canada, but on some of my favourite moments of the people winning in spite of it. These are my top five reports of 2025, and they’re only possible because viewers like you help make this work happen.

The year began with a long-overdue win for truth when Dr. Charles Hoffe was finally vindicated. After bravely speaking out during COVID about what he was seeing in patients and paying for it with years of intimidation and professional persecution, the College of Physicians and Surgeons quietly dropped its case against him. Not because he was wrong — because he wasn’t. Instead, I believe it was because the evidence he and his lawyer, Lee Turner, were prepared to present in his defence would have been impossible to ignore. It was a rare moment of accountability, and a good reminder of the cost of courage and why speaking out still matters.

Another moment that resonated with many Canadians came when I challenged then-NDP leader Jagmeet Singh with a question the mainstream media refused to ask: If his party claims to oppose hate, why the silence over church burnings and vandalism following unproven residential school grave claims? His refusal to answer spoke volumes. Millions watching learned facts that they hadn’t been told — that no bodies had been found and that Christian communities were still being targeted — and the question struck a nerve far beyond that press conference.

In the spring, I had the privilege of reporting on what I consider a miracle: a real-time victory for common sense at Universal Ostrich Farms. During one of several moments when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency was closing in to cull a flock of hundreds of healthy ostriches in Edgewood, B.C., local officials at the Regional District of Central Kootenay did what the federal government wouldn’t: they unanimously stood up to the agency and refused to accept untested carcasses of healthy animals at their landfill. Watching people in positions of authority do the right thing and seeing the farmers’ raw reaction in that moment was a reminder that principled leadership still exists, even when it feels scarce.

Later in the year, I covered something that ended up being unexpectedly healing for me: a vigil following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, one that I was also honoured to speak at. As an outspoken pro-freedom Christian conservative, Kirk’s murder was not just a hard-hitting tragedy; it was a sobering reminder of what, God forbid, could be the price of boldly speaking the truth. Nevertheless, despite a small group of protesters contesting the event, that is exactly what I, along with hundreds of others, did in Maple Ridge, B.C.’s city centre, uniting in grief, humanity, and a shared test of courage and faith.

My favourite part of covering that event, however, was an unexpected moment of grace that took place off camera. In a time of deep division, a simple human exchange between me and one of the young, misguided individuals seen in the report, who was convinced those attending the vigil were fascists, led to common ground and even a hug. It was the antidote to the growing push to dehumanize and divide us from those who hold different views.

And finally, the story that became deeply personal: the CFIA’s devastating slaughter of the ostrich flock at Universal Ostrich Farms. But journalistically, that wasn’t the end of the story; it was the beginning. In response, I committed to teaming up with my colleague Sydney Fizzard to produce a full investigative documentary exposing what the CFIA has been getting away with for decades under the banner of “animal health.” They may be powerful, but together, Canadians who care about truth, accountability, and farmers are stronger.

None of this work happens without you. Every report, every question asked, every truth exposed is made possible because you watch, share, support, and refuse to look away. I’m committed to working even harder in 2026 to uncover more, ask tougher questions, and keep shining a light where it’s least welcome.

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and God Bless.