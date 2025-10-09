Duelling Demonstration on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Terrorist Attack

A major protest at Concordia University led to class cancellations and closed doors, with private security guarding entrances.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   October 09, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

October 7, 2025, marked the second anniversary of the devastating Hamas-led attacks on Israel, which killed over a thousand people. While a day of mourning for many, Montreal also saw a series of demonstrations.

Rebel News had private security on-site as well, thanks to AAEH Security, which generously provided two security guards for coverage of the protest. More about their services is available at AAEHsecurity.com.

The demonstration quickly became a duelling protest between pro-Israel and anti-Israel student groups, with many anti-Israel supporters waving Palestinian flags and wearing face coverings.

Pro-Israel students, allies, and a Rebel News billboard truck displaying images from the 2023 Hamas attacks were also present, holding Canadian and Quebec flags.

The pro-Israel group marched peacefully with a billboard truck towards McGill University's Roddick Gates, where police and barricades prevented entry and separated the groups to avoid confrontations.

Anti-Israel protesters breached security at Concordia University, deploying flares, fireworks, and smoke bombs. Police observed but did not intervene despite the escalation.

Protesters returned to Concordia, chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Long live the Intifada, viva viva Intifada." Montreal police then issued a warning via loudspeakers, citing illegal activities and demanding the crowd disperse.

The anti-Israel group marched to Boulevard René-Lévesque. 

Our coverage concluded as another protest, organized by pro-Hamas group Montreal4Palestine, was set to begin at Place des Arts.

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-09 20:46:55 -0400 Flag
    We need Pierre Poilievre to be in charge. Antifa MUST be banned and it must be illegal to wear black block. Any one who knows history knows how violent Mussolini’s black block thugs were.