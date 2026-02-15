Early public alerts and media reports contained misleading details in B.C. school shooting
Ezra Levant and Keean Bexte discuss early police alerts and media descriptions of the suspect and argue that accuracy matters in fast-moving emergencies, particularly when there is a public safety concern.
There were immediate rumours about the suspect’s identity, including claims the shooter was transgender.
The RCMP issued a public alert describing the suspect as a woman, a description which could have affected how residents understood the threat and what they were watching for.
Juno News was the first to identify the suspect as Jesse Strang, while the RCMP and CBC initially used a different surname. This name choice affected what information the public could find online, including past posts he said were connected to the suspect, which contained some concerning content.
Police would have had access to information from family and community members during the identification process. Was this a deliberate attempt to control the narrative to cater to the trans agenda?
Both Levant and Bexte said the focus on pronouns and gender terminology in early coverage distracted from the severity of the crime and the victims. Accurate descriptions and identification are essential in major breaking news events, particularly when public safety alerts are issued.
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-02-15 20:42:02 -0500 FlagOne reason for this is to cover up the failures of the system by diverting our attention.