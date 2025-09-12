Edmonton police object to Crown accepting manslaughter plea in Indigenous girl's death

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, David Knight Legg and Jeremy Borg discussed Edmonton police publicly objecting to a manslaughter plea deal in the death of an eight-year-old Indigenous girl.

The case involves an eight-year-old girl who went missing in April of 2023 before being found deceased several days later.

In an unprecedented move, Edmonton police are publicly condemning the Crown for accepting a manslaughter plea from the woman accused after she was originally charged with first-degree-murder in the girl's death.

In a letter to Alberta Justice, Edmonton police noted the case “relates to the extreme child abuse and ultimate homicide” of a young girl from Edmonton. The letter asks for a review of the decisions made by the prosecuting Crown.

Edmonton police are also threatening to publicly release new details in the case if the Crown does not reverse course on its decision, according to Global News.

"This is horrifying, but it shows that even the police have had enough with this sort of stuff, where the Crown and the justices are colluding to damage public trust in the justice system," Sheila said.

"And to put it into context, I mean for some convoy-related offences, the Crown and judges are musing about 10 years, nine years. So annoying the government is more of a crime than murdering a child and throwing her out like garbage," she continued.

Edmonton police reiterated that justice will not be served if the manslaughter plea deal is allowed to move forward.