Edmonton's Liberal mayor blew through $22k on UN climate junket

Edmonton's mayor and staff spent nearly $22,000 on COP 27 trip to Egypt #yeg https://t.co/Hr7QMmYkMZ — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) January 6, 2023

Sohi, a former Liberal cabinet minister under Trudeau and former Edmonton city councillor, revealed the expenses for the four-day trip last November in a blog post published Thursday night. The mayor expensed $7,187.15, his chief of staff Lisa Holmes expensed $7,480.19, and deputy city manager Stephanie McCabe expensed $7,312.79.

Sohi blamed Edmonton for "disproportionately contributing to climate change."

"As with all trips taken by the mayor, I want to be transparent about the costs of this impactful conference. I believe that I achieved my goal of representing Edmonton on the world stage and was pleased to stand alongside many other local representatives from the Government of Alberta, Capital Power, Emissions Reduction Alberta, University of Alberta, and Edmonton Global,” Sohi wrote.

Sohi, a former Natural Resources minister, ran for mayor after losing his re-election bid to Conservative Tim Uppal in 2019.