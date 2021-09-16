Edmontonians rally to support frontline workers facing COVID vaccine mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

At the height of the Sunday afternoon protest, approximately 1,100 people of all backgrounds lined up along Calgary Trail beginning at 51st Avenue, many of them with arms locked in a human chain that stretched for four city blocks. Protesters braved the pouring rain to show support for healthcare workers and peace officers as they face layoffs and employment consequences if they don't accept the forced inoculation mandates coming from Alberta Health Services.

Many police and peace officers have been hit with similar ultimatums from municipal and provincial agencies. Another protest was held simultaneously in Calgary, where 2,000 people marched in the streets to tell the Alberta government “no jabs for jobs.”

Unlike the two mainstream media journalists who stood across the street from the protest, donning their masks alone outside in the inclement weather, Rebel News was on the scene inside the protest to tell the other side of the story.

Unlike the narrative being carefully crafted by the mainstream media and enabled by scared politicians, the people along the street are not rabid anti-vaxxers, nor were they conspiracy theorists. Many told me they had made the choice to be vaccinated themselves but resent their friends, neighbours and colleagues having that same ability to choose stripped of them by the government, extorted into a medical procedure under threat of unemployment.

