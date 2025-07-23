Elections Canada drops the ball with 'longest ballot scam' in Poilievre byelection
Concerns are being raised about whether all of these seemingly fake candidates meet all the requirements.
The "longest ballot scam" in Alberta is a significant concern. Initially, over 100 fake challengers to Pierre Poilievre were reported in Battle River-Crowfoot, a number that has now reportedly risen to 140.
While only 100 signatures are needed to validate a candidacy, the authenticity of these 140 individuals is questionable, with suspicions that some names are not real and that Elections Canada is failing to verify them.
On Tuesday, Poilievre penned a letter to Steven MacKinnon, the government House leader, demanding action against this "blatant abuse of our democratic system."
The "longest ballot committee," believed to be operated by a single federal government employee, has openly declared its intention to flood the ballot, aiming for over 200 names in the by-election.
This individual, Tomas Szuchewycz, was also reportedly behind 85 of the 91 candidates in Carlton previously, indicating a pattern of electoral interference.
A crucial prerequisite for candidacy is having a chief electoral officer and a valid bank account. Concerns are being raised about whether all of these seemingly fake candidates meet these requirements. The lack of action from Elections Canada in shutting down this interference, especially given the involvement of public servants, is alarming.
Furthermore, a 2017 court decision, secured by the founder of the longest ballot committee, removed the $1,000 deposit requirement for running in elections. This individual, a public servant, has been interfering in Canadian elections since 2017 with no intervention from Elections Canada.
Mistrust in Canadian public institutions stems from incidents like these. The lack of financial oversight, like separate candidate bank accounts, raises concerns about foreign or union influence, and whether individuals are being paid as "paper candidates."
COMMENTS
-
Sandra Predinchuk commented 2025-07-25 08:00:15 -0400This is CANADA NOW! FIXED ELECTIONS. That’s only what NDP and Liberals know. How many independence are running. What experience do any of the 140 bums have ? How many of them are real? Better still how many are legit Canadians? The ONLY PERSON ON THE BALLOT IN THAT RACE THAT IS Canadian Citizen. Has the Qualifications to do the Job. Has years of experience in the House of Commons Loves this Country Will work for the Canadian People and their FAMILIES which means he looks to the future of this country for his children ,and Grandchildren so he is also looking to the future for YOUR children and grandchildren. And his COMMON SENCE WAYS WILL DO MORE FOR OUR COUNTRY than for FORIEGN COUNTRIES and that man id PIERRE POLIEVIER.
No other person out of the other packed fake 140 fake runners trying to keep the GREST ONE
PIERRE POLIEVIER out of our goverment as LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION who WILL show MARK CARNEY ASa TRUDEAU PUPPET and wake Canadians back up!
Vote PIERRE HOW MANY MORE TIMES CANADA DO YOU NEED TO BE SHOWN HOW CROOKED LIBERALS ARE! JUST LOOK AT THE NUMBERS RUNNING IN THIS CROOKED BY ELECTION. THINK THAT ISNT PROOF THAT THE LIBERALS ARE NOT AFRAID OF PIERRE POLIEVIER WINNING ANF SHOWING CARNEY FOR WHAT HE REALLY IS ???
-
Ginette Bisaillon commented 2025-07-24 08:13:18 -0400We must pressure the government to put an end to this kind of farce immediately!
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-07-23 21:39:38 -0400DEI has become a parasitical ideology. Workplaces that have adopted that aren’t interested in properly providing services or producing good, but in conformity.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-23 21:35:30 -0400Elections Canada would spring into action if it was done to Liberals. But Conservatives are enemies to them so they let it slide.