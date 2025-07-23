The "longest ballot scam" in Alberta is a significant concern. Initially, over 100 fake challengers to Pierre Poilievre were reported in Battle River-Crowfoot, a number that has now reportedly risen to 140.

While only 100 signatures are needed to validate a candidacy, the authenticity of these 140 individuals is questionable, with suspicions that some names are not real and that Elections Canada is failing to verify them.

On Tuesday, Poilievre penned a letter to Steven MacKinnon, the government House leader, demanding action against this "blatant abuse of our democratic system."

The "longest ballot committee," believed to be operated by a single federal government employee, has openly declared its intention to flood the ballot, aiming for over 200 names in the by-election.

This individual, Tomas Szuchewycz, was also reportedly behind 85 of the 91 candidates in Carlton previously, indicating a pattern of electoral interference.

Why did Pierre Poilievre lose the election?



The most important factor in this election was Jagmeet Singh happily euthanizing the NDP, taking it down to just 6.3% and 7 seats.



Under Pierre Poilievre, the Conservatives received a higher vote share than any party has since 1988:… pic.twitter.com/Lb9SxICXUQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 29, 2025

A crucial prerequisite for candidacy is having a chief electoral officer and a valid bank account. Concerns are being raised about whether all of these seemingly fake candidates meet these requirements. The lack of action from Elections Canada in shutting down this interference, especially given the involvement of public servants, is alarming.

Furthermore, a 2017 court decision, secured by the founder of the longest ballot committee, removed the $1,000 deposit requirement for running in elections. This individual, a public servant, has been interfering in Canadian elections since 2017 with no intervention from Elections Canada.

Mistrust in Canadian public institutions stems from incidents like these. The lack of financial oversight, like separate candidate bank accounts, raises concerns about foreign or union influence, and whether individuals are being paid as "paper candidates."