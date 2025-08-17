Elections Canada report shatters Liberal 'Diwali' excuse for delaying 2025 election

The Trudeau government’s claim that it moved the 2025 federal election date out of “cultural sensitivity” for Diwali has been exposed as a political smokescreen — one that would have handed lucrative lifetime pensions to dozens of Liberal and NDP MPs.

On March 20, 2024, Dominic LeBlanc’s office announced that the fixed election date of October 20, 2025, would be pushed back one week to “avoid conflict” with the Hindu festival.

But an internal Elections Canada report — obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter — directly contradicted that rationale, stating:

No combination of election day and advance poll days can avoid all conflicts.

The agency had already consulted with 121 religious and cultural organizations, from the Anglican Church to the World Sikh Organization, and knew it was impossible to avoid overlap with major events — including Quebec municipal advance polls, Nunavut’s general election, and other religious observances. Advance voting exists precisely to accommodate such situations.

The one-week shift would have allowed roughly 28 Liberal and NDP MPs — many already on track to lose their seats — to cross the six-year service threshold, unlocking pensions averaging $81,140 per year for life.

The rescheduled election still ended up falling during Holy Week, undercutting the government’s stated goal of avoiding religious conflicts.

Elections Canada has also faced accusations of bias, including secret meetings with the Liberals and NDP — but not Conservatives — about changing the election date, and inaction on third-party campaigns targeting Conservative candidates.