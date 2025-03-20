Elon Musk 'saves the day' for astronauts stuck in space

After spending nine months in space, and after expecting to only be at the International Space Station for a week, two NASA astronauts have finally returned to Earth. The return trip was expedited by President Donald Trump, after he asked his close adviser Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX, to speed up the rescue plan.

But instead of being celebrated as a national hero for overseeing the astronauts' safe return, Musk has continued to be attacked by left-wing politicians and pundits in the media, along with far-left activists targeting Tesla dealerships, charging stations and vehicles.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at the increasing backlash against Musk, criticizing those cheering for the downfall of American companies like Tesla.

“Cheering on economic failure, the failure perhaps of 80,000 employees,” Ezra said, referring to comments from former Democratic VP candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “Democrats can't build much, can they? But they sure can tear things down.”

The contrast between Democrats and Republicans couldn't be more stark, Ezra continued.

“On the one hand, the Thomas Edison of our age, rescuing stranded astronauts. That's just unbelievable,” he said. “On the other hand, mobs torching something they could never make. It really does sum up the distinction, the state of the two major parties in America.”