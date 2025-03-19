Elon Musk rescues stranded astronauts, so Antifa thugs torch... Teslas?!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Elon Musk rescues stranded astronauts, while Antifa thugs torch his stores.

Two NASA astronauts, Barry E. Wilmore and Sunita Williams were shot into space on a Boeing jet, docking at the space station. But there was a problem with the Boeing spaceship and it was determined to be too dangerous to take the crew back down.

So what was supposed to be an 8-day visit to space went on for many months—280 days.

Enter Elon Musk's Space-X, which does ten times more space missions than the rest of the world combined.

Still, the left hates him viscerally because he is friends with Trump. They have gone so far as to announce their new goal: Destroy him by destroying his main company, Tesla.

Tesla, by the way, is a major employer—80 thousands jobs in America, actually the number one selling make and model. Some people like the no-gas features—it used to be the environmentalists’ car.



But it’s also the main reason Musk is so rich—and it’s what enabled him to buy Twitter, for example. It enables him to fund his Super Pac in the 2024 election.

So naturally, the left is targeting him. Their street gangs are torching Tesla dealerships across America—today, they came to Montreal, too.

GUEST: Allum Bokhari on the rise of left-wing terrorism.