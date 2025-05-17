🔴 LIVESTREAM: Melburnians RECLAIM streets from anti-Israel hate

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

A growing number of Australians are saying “enough is enough,” as frustration mounts over the anti-Israel protests that have dominated Melbourne’s streets since Hamas terrorists launched their brutal attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

On Sunday, 18 May, concerned citizens will take to the streets of the CBD to stand for peace, unity, and truth in a peaceful counter-protest aimed at reclaiming the city.

The rally, titled "Enough is Enough: Stand for Peace in Melbourne", starts at 12pm and is a direct response to what organisers describe as “hate-filled marches” that have disrupted the city every weekend.

“Tired of hate, division, and weekly disruptions in our city? Join our peaceful counter-protest to reclaim Melbourne’s streets for unity and community,” organisers declared in the lead-up to the event.

They’ve called on attendees to bring friends, signs, and a love for Melbourne — not rage imported from overseas conflicts.

The peaceful demonstration will chant “Peace for Melbourne, hate must go!” as a symbol of resistance to what many see as an increasingly aggressive and ideologically driven anti-Israel movement.

While the counter-protest is being staged at the heart of the city, anti-Israel demonstrators are expected to march from the State Library to St Kilda — a 6km route.

These protests, which have often featured extremist rhetoric and antisemitic slogans such as “From the river to the sea,” have caused significant disruption to everyday life for Melburnians.

Join us as Rebel News brings you on-the-ground coverage of the event live.